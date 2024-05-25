Porsche car crash: Minor’s father, five others sent to judicial custody

The District and Sessions Court on Friday remanded father of the minor involved in the car crash that killed two persons at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning, and five other accused in the case to judicial custody till June 7. The police later also arrested his father for allowing his son to drive the car without the driving license. (FILE PHOTO)

The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

The accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge SP Ponkshe after their police custody came to an end.

The other accused include Naman Bhutada, owner of Cosie Restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar; manager of Blak Club Sandip Sangale and its employees Jayesh Gavkar and Nitesh Shevani.

With the magisterial custody being granted, the accused have become eligible to obtain bail. They will be lodged at Yerawada Central Jail instead of the police station lock-up.

The minor’s father, a prominent realtor, stands accused of allowing his underage son to consume liquor and drive the luxury car Porsche that killed two IT professionals.

Meanwhile, the police added Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 18 and 65 of Bombay Prohibition Act and Sections 39 and 170 of Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) against the teen’s father. The crime branch remand application stated that Section 420 (cheating) has been invoked against the father for not paying vehicle registration fees and cheating the government. The prosecution stated before the court that the minor’s father had moved the registration application of the luxury car before the RTO authorities on the day of the accident, but the procedure could not be completed.

The crime branch official informed the court that both Cosie and Blak pubs did not display the mandatory notice of minors not allowed to drink outside their respective establishments as per Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act.

Defence Counsel SK Jain said, “The stated Sections under the MVA and IPC 420 are not applicable to my client and even the prohibition act has no locus standi in this case. On Monday, we will move a bail application for the father. And Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with ‘cruelty’ to a minor and providing them with intoxicating substances, invoked against our client is non-cognisable.”

During the hearing on Friday, the prosecution while seeking extension of the police custody told the court that the juvenile had paid a bill of ₹47,042 at Cosie that night, and the police wanted to find out details of the bank account from which the payment was made.