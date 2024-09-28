Porsche crash case: Minor accused not getting college admission, says lawyer

The minor accused in the Porsche car crash that claimed two lives is not getting admission at any college owing to the ongoing criminal case against him, his lawyer told the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), adding that a Delhi management institute where he had enrolled in a BBA course cancelled his admission. On Thursday, defence lawyer Prashant Patil informed the JJB that his client is facing difficulties to get college admission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 17-year-old had allegedly rammed his speeding high-end car into a motorcycle at Kalyaninagar on May 19, killing two software engineers.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Prashant Patil informed the JJB that his client is facing difficulties to get college admission. The lawyer urged asked the board to allow the minor to seek college admission in Pune or other locations.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray informed the JJB that the prosecution has no objection to the minor pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday submitted a supplementary report with fresh charges before the JJB adding charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 213 (taking gift to screen an offender), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property to screen an offender), as well as Sections 466, 467, 468, and 471 related to forgery.

Secctions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were also invoked as part of the investigation, said officers, adding that the minor colluded with his parents, doctors from Sassoon General Hospital and intermediaries to tamper with evidence.