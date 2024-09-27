Porsche accused's family reached hospital drunk and tried to save son, claims Pune Police: Report

The family of the 17-year-old minor who in a drunken state allegedly hit two software engineers on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, also arrived at the hospital in an inebriated state. The Pune Police claimed that the family tried to conspire with the hospital staff to save their son, NDTV reported.



HT cannot independently verify this information. Pune police made new revelations in the Porsche hit-and-run case (HT FILE)

The father, mother and brother of accused were drunk when they arrived at the Sassoon Hospital, and allegedly bribed the doctors to swap out the teen's blood samples with theirs order to save him. This was an effort to lie about the alcohol levels in the minor's blood and “save him”, NDTV quoted the police as saying.

The cops alleged that the original plan was to swap out the blood samples of the teen with his father or brother, but since they were both very intoxicated, the blood sample was taken from his mother, who was later arrested in the case.

According to the NDTV report, the eyewitnesses in the case claimed that the boy was so drunk that he could barely walk, but the blood test reports during the preliminary tests stated that there was no alcohol in his blood. Two doctors, a hospital staff and two middlemen from the Sassoon Hospital were arrested for swapping out the blood samples.

The police said that attempts were also made to swap out the blood samples of the two other minors in the car at the time of the incident. The original plan was to use the mother's blood for all three boys, but there were complications as the blood type didn't match, the report added.

The Pune police on Thursday added charges of destruction of evidence and forgery as well as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the 17-year-old juvenile in the Porsche hit-and-run case. A "supplementary final report" containing fresh charges was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here, an official told PTI.

Technical data about the car's speed at the time of the incident was also included in the report besides statements of witnesses to corroborate the newly added sections.