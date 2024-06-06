Porsche crash case: Minor’s remand in observation home extended till June 12

A special court with additional charge of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune on Wednesday extended the stay of the 17-year-old child in conflict with law (CCL) in observation home till June 12. The juvenile was allegedly involved in a Porsche car accident that claimed the lives of two techies at Kalyaninagar on May 19 this year. The minor’s stay at the observation home was to end on June 5, and the prosecution sought his remand for 15 more days. (HT PHOTO)

Due to the transfer of a JJB member, the minor’s extension of remand application on Wednesday was submitted before the special court of JM Chouhan.

The minor’s stay at the observation home was to end on June 5, and the prosecution sought his remand for 15 more days.

Assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe told the court that the police have to submit report within a month to prove the juvenile as an adult and, hence, need more time to collect evidence.

“The CCL has spent 14 days in correction home and now we are seeking 14 more days to collect evidence to compile report on his adulthood,” he said.

According to Tambe, the minor’s parents, including his mother, father, grandfather were either in police custody or in magistrate custody. Hence, the minor’s release from the observation home may impact his mental status.

“On the first day after release on bail of the CCL, we have noticed incidents of tampering of evidence and consequently three cases have been filed separately. His release may impact our ongoing investigation,” he said.

Opposing the demand for extension of correction home remand, defence lawyer Prashant Patil said that there is no provision of extension of remand of CCL in the Juvenile Justice Act.

“Hence, he has to be released immediately. The CCL has his own home and we have already given details of his parents along with address so he should be released on immediate basis,” Patil said.

The juvenile was earlier released on bail on certain terms and conditions, including writing an essay of 300 words, serve with the traffic police and take medical help to de-addict himself. However, the JJB cancelled the bail later and detained him in a juvenile rehabilitation home for 14 days following public outcry.

Juvenile’s family appears in court

On Wednesday, the minor accused’s parents, two doctors and a staffer from the Sassoon General Hospital were produced in the court as their police custody came to an end. After the end of court proceedings, the minor’s mother tried to approach the court to say that “police custody in Faraskhana Police Station is in a state of bad condition” before she was stopped by the police staff. However, she shouted, “condition of Faraskhana police custody is very bad, I can’t live there, I will die there”.

The police staff present at the court suggested her to remain silent and convey her message to the court via lawyer. The juvenile’s parents were granted police custody till June 10, and doctors and staff till June 7.