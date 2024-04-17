 Power cut due to unseasonal rain in Dhanori, Lohegaon - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power cut due to unseasonal rain in Dhanori, Lohegaon

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 17, 2024 10:06 PM IST

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in a short time in the evening once again cut the power in Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, Yerwada and Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi area

Due to unexpected heavy rainfall, the areas of Dhanori, Kalas, Tingrenagar and Lohegaon experienced power outages for two consecutive days during the night. On Tuesday, Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, and Vishrantwadi were affected by waterlogging. Additionally, incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables were reported, leading to power disruptions in several areas.

Additionally, incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables were reported, leading to power disruptions in several areas. (HT PHOTO)
Additionally, incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables were reported, leading to power disruptions in several areas. (HT PHOTO)

It was restored after almost five years in some parts of the area. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in a short time in the evening once again cut the power in Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, Yerwada and Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi area.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shreyas Gaikwad, who lives in Dhanlaxmi Vihar in Lohegaon said, “After the thunder and rain, the power went out around 6:30 pm and was restored after nearly five hours. It was a tough situation, especially during the summer.”

Tejal Pore and Surbhi Mangalam, residents of Dhanori, said, “The power went out around 6:00 pm on Tuesday and came back after nearly six hours.”

Nishikant Raut, PRO, MSEDCL of Pune Circle said, “Most of the electricity cables are overhead In Lohegaon, Dhanori, and Kalas areas, during rain, tree branches fell on overhead cables and power supply is cut off.”

Meanwhile, the Fire department has registered around six trees falling in the Kharadi area and one hoarding collapsed in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area in Umbalenagar area on Ahmednagar Road on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Power cut due to unseasonal rain in Dhanori, Lohegaon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On