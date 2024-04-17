Power cut due to unseasonal rain in Dhanori, Lohegaon

Due to unexpected heavy rainfall, the areas of Dhanori, Kalas, Tingrenagar and Lohegaon experienced power outages for two consecutive days during the night. On Tuesday, Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, and Vishrantwadi were affected by waterlogging. Additionally, incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables were reported, leading to power disruptions in several areas. Additionally, incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables were reported, leading to power disruptions in several areas. (HT PHOTO)

It was restored after almost five years in some parts of the area. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in a short time in the evening once again cut the power in Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, Yerwada and Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi area.

Shreyas Gaikwad, who lives in Dhanlaxmi Vihar in Lohegaon said, “After the thunder and rain, the power went out around 6:30 pm and was restored after nearly five hours. It was a tough situation, especially during the summer.”

Tejal Pore and Surbhi Mangalam, residents of Dhanori, said, “The power went out around 6:00 pm on Tuesday and came back after nearly six hours.”

Nishikant Raut, PRO, MSEDCL of Pune Circle said, “Most of the electricity cables are overhead In Lohegaon, Dhanori, and Kalas areas, during rain, tree branches fell on overhead cables and power supply is cut off.”

Meanwhile, the Fire department has registered around six trees falling in the Kharadi area and one hoarding collapsed in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area in Umbalenagar area on Ahmednagar Road on Wednesday.