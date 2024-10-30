Menu Explore
Power disruption in Rahatni, Wakad areas 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 30, 2024 07:16 AM IST

This resulted in a short circuit, cutting electricity to Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, Wakad, Rahatni, and Kalewadi for 20 minutes to an hour and a half because the backup power supply couldn’t handle the added load

puneletters@hindustantimes.com  

MSETCL engineers inspected the line near the Woods Society in Wakad and found that two of the three power lines were damaged. (HT PHOTO)
MSETCL engineers inspected the line near the Woods Society in Wakad and found that two of the three power lines were damaged. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday morning, a bird dropped a piece of internet cable on the 132 kV high-voltage line serving Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited’s Rahatni substation, causing a power outage in Rahatni and surrounding districts.This resulted in a short circuit, cutting electricity to Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, Wakad, Rahatni, and Kalewadi for 20 minutes to an hour and a half because the backup power supply couldn’t handle the added load. 

MSETCL engineers inspected the line near the Woods Society in Wakad and found that two of the three power lines were damaged. Burnt internet cable fragments were found below, suggesting that a bird carrying the cable might have caused it to touch two lines simultaneously, leading to the short circuit. 

Efforts to restore power were initially made by connecting the Rahatni substation to the 220 kV Ganeshkhind substation through the Chinchwad-Ganeshkhind line. However, due to high demand, load management issues persisted, affecting five local 22 kV lines (Kalpataru, Rahatni, Madhuban, Akashganga, and Parkstreet) and resulting in extended power interruptions across affected areas. 

An official of MSETCL said, “Following technical adjustments, power was gradually restored using alternate supplies from Chinchwad and Hinjewadi ultra-high voltage substations. The MSETCL team also began repairs on the damaged Chinchwad-Rahatni line.” 

