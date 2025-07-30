Power supply restored in Chakan MIDC after 4 days of disruption

Pune: Power supply to Chakan MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) and nearby villages has been fully restored after four days of load-shedding due to a damaged transformer at the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s (MSETCL’s) 220 kV Chakan Phase-2 substation. Pune, India -Wednesday, November, 07, 2018 MIDC Chakan in Pune, India, on Wednesday,November 07, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

A 50 MVA transformer at the substation had failed on July 21, affecting industries and around 6,500 residential consumers in Varale, Bhamboli, Savardara, Shinde, Vasoli and Sanggurdi. To manage the crisis, Mahadiscom and MSETCL implemented a rotational power supply system during the repair work.

The work to replace the damaged transformer started on July 26 and supply resumed briefly on the morning of July 28. However, the transformer broke down again that evening due to heavy rains. The repair team finally fixed it at around 12:19pm on Tuesday, and the transformer was fully operational.

During the outage, MSETCL managed to shift a 40 MW load to the second transformer at the substation, supplying power on a rotation basis. Residential areas received power mostly at night, while industrial customers were supplied during the day.

Several major companies, including Tata TACO, GE, Packtime, Emerson, Emitech, Essar, Plastic Omnium and Bajaj Electricals were impacted by the disruption.

“We worked continuously to fix the fault and restore supply. Thanks to our team’s efforts, we were able to resume normal operations,” said Anil Kolap, chief engineer, MSETCL.