PPCR warns of legal action against illegal hoardings

In the wake of the G20 summit, the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) has asked leaders from various political parties, organisations and commercial establishments to remove illegal hoardings, advertisements and cutouts that are defacing the city. If the unauthorised hoardings are not removed by January 31, the platform has threatened legal action.

PPCR is a volunteer group of prominent city residents, primarily from the business, industry, and start-up sectors, who seek to effect positive change in addition to addressing demand and supply provision. It was primarily active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PPCR members said the citizens of Pune abhor such displays and are unwilling to accept such sights that are eyesores. Such illegal structures present a negative image of the city and its stakeholders, they said.

“Our appeal is supported by thousands of individuals, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, Housing Societies, and Mohalla Committees who have expressed their outrage through written appeals and social media,” according to a PPCR statement.

Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recovered nearly ₹17 lakh in fines for illegal political and commercial flex boards, banners and hoardings in 2022, as many as 1,956 illegal banners and hoardings remain untouched, much to the chagrin of citizens.

While the PMC has been actively involved in the removal of illegal boards since the Bombay High Court’s decision, inefficiency has crept in due to a lack of manpower, and citizens remain dissatisfied.

“We regret to convey that if we do not see immediate action in the removal of these illegal hoardings/cutouts before 31st January 2023, we will be obligated to take legal actions against the involved political party, sponsor, facilitator, as well as the individual showcased in the illegal flex/cutout/hoarding,” said PPCR in a statement.

According to PMC officials, they deal with at least 10 to 15 illegal banners and hoardings per day, including unauthorised flex boards and unpaid hoardings. A fine of ₹50,000 is imposed for illegal hoarding, while fines for smaller banners and boards range from ₹1,000 to 5,000. According to the 2009 hoarding policy, an authorised board or hoarding costs an advertiser 222 per square foot.