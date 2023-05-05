Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Pramod Chaudhari receives ECI’s ‘Eminent Engineer Award’ Non-profit IT trade association, ‘Computers and Media Dealers Association’ (CMDA) is organising the 25th CMDA IT Expo 2023 with special focus on start-ups, from May 26 to May 27 at Siddhi Banquets, Mhatre Bridge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Praj Industries founder and executive chairman Pramod Chaudhari received the Engineering Council of India’s (ECI) ‘Eminent Engineer’s Award.’ The award was presented to him by NITI Aayog member and scientist V K Saraswat who praised the contribution of Chaudhari for his ability to link knowledge of science and engineering. Saraswat also underlined the important role played by engineers in the overall development of the Indian economy.

CMDA organises 25th edition of IT Expo

Non-profit IT trade association, ‘Computers and Media Dealers Association’ (CMDA) is organising the 25th CMDA IT Expo 2023 with special focus on start-ups, from May 26 to May 27 at Siddhi Banquets, Mhatre Bridge. “This expo will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on both the days,” said Mujaffar Inamdar, President,CMDA Pune

Chintamani Kuber, Vice President CMDA said, “Every year the exhibition receives huge response and showcase the latest products in the IT trade sector. This year there is a special section for startups. Expo is an excellent platform to showcase products and interaction opportunities for dealers, channel partners and end customers.”

Fibe organises Hack the Vibe

Hack the Vibe — an event for data scientists was organized by Fibe (formerly known as EarlySalary), on hackathon provider ‘HackerEarth.’ The top 3 winners were rewarded with cash prizes. The competition was held in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Participants in the data science, machine learning, software development and application development disciplines joined from top institutions across the country to compete in this online competition for a high-tech audience.

Seracle integrates Algorand to drive blockchain adoption

Pune-headquartered Blockchain cloud company Seracle announced a partnership with Algorand, a proof-of-stake blockchain, to promote adoption of blockchain among Web3 companies. With this integration, Seracle offers a one-click blockchain node setup for Algorand, thus helping save up to 90 per cent of DevOps costs for Web3 projects. Additionally, Seracle offers Algorand APIs that make it programming language agnostic, providing greater accessibility for developers to work with Algorand.

Locobuzz unveils generative AI technology ‘ResponseGenie’

Unified customer experience management platform Locobuzz launched a generative AI-powered response management capability ‘ResponseGenie’ to enhance the digital customer support landscape and the way businesses interact with their customers. The solution is designed to enabling businesses across the globe to handle high volumes of customer inquiries effortlessly across all digital touchpoints. ResponseGenie is powered by Azure OpenAI Services, which brings the power of ChatGPT into a brand’s customer engagement, and has already impressed early adopter Tata Neu with its game-changing generative AI capabilities.