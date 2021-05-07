Preparing for third wave: Paediatric Covid units for children in Pune

Pune: Following observation from medical experts that the possible third Covid wave may severely affect children, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar has told Pune Municipal Corporation to reserve hospitals for paediatric patients. He instructed officials to arrange paediatric facilities in rural and urban area.

In Pune, officials said the civic body has planned to set up a dedicated paediatric unit for children diagnosed with Covid at its Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada.

Since last year, 3.05% (149,224) of total Covid cases so far are from the age group of 0 to 10 years while 6.92% (338,397) are between 11 and 20 years, according to a report of medical education and drugs department. While all above the age of 18 years are covered for inoculation, there is no vaccine available for below 18 age group.

Referring to cases among children, state health minister Rajesh Tope said a special task force for paediatrics are being constituted at the state level.

Speaking to reporters after a Covid review meeting in Pune, Pawar emphasised the importance to be prepared for the third wave. He acknowledged the warning given by experts about infection of children in the third wave and claimed that the administration is taking steps to prepare for this situation.

“It is decided that Rajiv Gandhi hospital in PMC limits will be reserved for children. Similar instructions have been given to Pimpri Chinhwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). I have instructed the divisional commissioner, collector, CEO zilla parishad, PMC and PCMC commissioners to arrange paediatric facilities in corporation limits and also at each tehsil level. Currently it is a prediction by experts, but we should be prepared,” Pawar said.

In Mumbai, Tope announced the plan to deal with the third wave and ensure the safety of children. “We are constituting a special task force for paediatric cases. We are not vaccinating those below the age of 18 years. So, they have to be taken care of. We have to make the paediatric medical infrastructure such as paediatric beds, paediatric ventilators, paediatric FNCU beds ready. On Thursday, CM talked to many paediatricians through a video conference,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting with paediatric doctors across the state instructed them to prepare for the third wave. Pawar said the issues faced during the second wave should be avoided in the third. “We faced scarcity of oxygen, ventilators, Remdesivir and vaccines in the second wave. We want to avoid these problems and better the medical infrastructure, like the oxygen plant in Dalvi hospital has started. Sassoon plant will be fully operational soon,” Pawar said.

Age-wise distribution of Covid cases in Maharashtra for 4,893,349 cases

Age cases

Up to 10 years – 149,224

3.05 % of total cases

11-20 years – 338,397

6.92% of total cases

21-30 years – 867,369

17.73% of total cases

31-40 years – 1,088,157

22.24 % of total cases

41-50 years- 886,809

18.12% of total cases

51-60 years – 734,664

15.01 % of total cases

61-70 years – 505,291

10.33 % of total cases

71-80 years – 243,472

4.96% of total cases

81-90 years- 69,431

1.42 % of total cases

91-100 years – 9,753

0.20% of total cases

101-110 years - 782

0.02% of total cases

Total cases: 4,893,349

Source: Medical education and drugs department