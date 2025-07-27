Search
Prime accused in armed robbery case held

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 07:16 am IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a prime suspect in a ₹6.15 lakh armed robbery at a Nigdi bungalow, involving an interstate gang.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested prime accused involved in an armed robbery at a bungalow in Nigdi Pradhikaran after its occupants, an elderly businessman and four family members of the caretaker, were tied, locked up and goods worth 6.15 lakh were stolen between 9pm and 10.30pm on July 19. The accused stole valuables, including gold, silver ornaments, wrist watches, cash, Aadhaar cards and RC (registration certificate) book of car.

According to officials, the accused hails from Rajasthan and is member of interstate robbery gang. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While police nabbed the accused on Friday, officials refused to share details.

Shivaji Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “We are not in a position to disclose details of the accused.”

Vijay Dhamal, inspector, anti-property crime squad, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “Five individuals carried out the crime.”

The businessman, who filed complaint, runs an industrial unit in Chinchwad MIDC area.

