close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Prioritise roads in merged areas: CM tells PMC

Prioritise roads in merged areas: CM tells PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Former cabinet minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Vijay Shivthare raised this issue to CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit the list of DP roads that are planned in Ambegaon and other merged areas and complete the works on a priority basis. The Development Plan (DP) for the merged villages is pending, and now the administration has asked for one more year’s extension to submit the same for approval. On this background, the civic body is not taking up any road works in the surrounding areas.

The Development Plan (DP) for the merged villages is pending, and now the administration has asked for one more year’s extension to submit the same for approval. (HT PHOTO)
The Development Plan (DP) for the merged villages is pending, and now the administration has asked for one more year’s extension to submit the same for approval. (HT PHOTO)

Former cabinet minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Vijay Shivthare raised this issue to CM Shinde and pointed out that as the DP is not finalised, development in Ambegaon and other merged areas near Pune is stalled. In response, the Chief Minister directed PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to provide information on the planned DP road in the merged areas and to begin action on it.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out