Prioritise roads in merged areas: CM tells PMC

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit the list of DP roads that are planned in Ambegaon and other merged areas and complete the works on a priority basis. The Development Plan (DP) for the merged villages is pending, and now the administration has asked for one more year’s extension to submit the same for approval. On this background, the civic body is not taking up any road works in the surrounding areas. The Development Plan (DP) for the merged villages is pending, and now the administration has asked for one more year’s extension to submit the same for approval. (HT PHOTO)

Former cabinet minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Vijay Shivthare raised this issue to CM Shinde and pointed out that as the DP is not finalised, development in Ambegaon and other merged areas near Pune is stalled. In response, the Chief Minister directed PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar to provide information on the planned DP road in the merged areas and to begin action on it.