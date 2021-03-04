Private hospitals account for 303 vaccines in four days

Since March 1st, private hospitals in Pune have vaccinated only 303 beneficiaries at 10 sites across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Whereas the government facilities inoculated 3,897 beneficiaries at 36 sites on Thursday across the city on the fourth day of vaccination.

From March 5, the vaccination sites in the city will also be increased to 60. Three hospitals which are run by PMC will now have vaccination drives until 10 pm.

In the last four days of vaccination for the third phase, the percentage of beneficiaries has seen a rise. On March 1, the total beneficiaries inoculated were 72 per cent in Pune district, whereas on Thursday it was 99 per cent in Pune district for the first as well as second doses.

Speaking about the less turnout at private hospitals, Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief said that the private hospital sites were introduced on Thursday.

“That is why the turnout was less. Gradually with more publicity, the number will rise at private hospitals,” said Dr Bharti.

There has been a gradual increase in beneficiaries. Speaking about the necessity of getting vaccinated, Dr Kalapana Baliwant, assistant chief at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department said that getting vaccinated is important to break the chain of transmission.

“Most of the beneficiaries are getting the Covishield vaccine but many front-line workers still seem hesitant to take a jab as the numbers are low. However, getting vaccinated is important as it will break the chain of transmission and contain the pandemic,” said Dr Baliwant.

She further added that for the third phase of vaccination, the vaccination centres have increased to 60 in the city.

“At three PMC-run hospitals, we have extended the time for inoculation to 10 pm. So that high-risk patients can come take a jab at their convenience,” said Baliwant.

There have been several issues with CoWin applications where mandatory registration must be done. Private hospitals have better infrastructure to inoculate the beneficiaries, noted Dr Baliwant.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean at BJGMC and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) said that many senior citizens are getting jabs at the hospital.

“Many citizens come to Sassoon to take a jab. There are many who want to inoculate here, we welcome them. We have full facilities to ensure the vaccination goes smoothly. Initially, vaccination should be given at government establishments to ensure that there is no misuse of the vaccinations,” said Tambe.

However, due to technical glitches, the process of taking jabs is taking time.

“There are several issues with the application. But we are working as much as we can to make the process easy and quick. However, for the server issues we are unable to inoculate more people. As there are several centres who try to feed the data at the same, there are technical issues that cannot be avoided at this moment,” said Tambe.

Box

Glitches continue on day 4 of vaccination.

73-year-old Kamala Thiruvengadam and her husband, 78-year-old NM Thiruvengadam came to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for their first dose of vaccination on Thursday at 9:30 am. However, they had to wait until 4:30 pm to get the jab.

“We had come to the centre at 9:30 am and we had registered on our own. But after coming here, we had to take another slip and then wait in our line. Moreover, the server was down for three hours so the whole process took time,” said Kamala Thiruvengadam.

65-year-old Jayshree Panjikar visited SGH on Thursday for inoculation. She came to the hospital in the afternoon.

“We had lunch and then came for the vaccination and we were inoculated exactly at 4:38 pm. We had to make a case paper at SGH which took time. But the whole system was very well maintained, and we are happy to take the jab,” said Panjikar.

Panjikar visited SGH for the vaccine with one of her friends, 70-year-old Hair Nair. Both were happy to receive the jabs on Thursday.

The Aundh district hospital also faced a similar problem with the inoculation drive. The vaccination drive was on the second floor of the building and senior citizens faced issues while reaching the centre.

Box--

Total vaccination at sites. Data includes first and second dose vaccination from March 1 to March 4.

*Date--Vaccination at Pune Rural--PMC--PCMC--Pune district (total)

*March 1--87--119.5--42.08--72.86

*March 2--124--132--76--105

*March 3--104.22--86.5----92--93.8

*March 4-- 127--91--82--99

Source: Health Department.