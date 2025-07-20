Private plots near Pune airport under scanner for garbage dumping

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against unclean private plots near the Pune airport, issuing seven-day notices to property owners to clear accumulated garbage and debris. The action was based on directives by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. (HT)

The move comes following a joint inspection conducted on Saturday by PMC and airport authority officials. The action was based on directives by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

The inspection covered areas including Pune airport and the Hadapsar ramp site. PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, additional commissioner Pradeep Chandran, city engineer Prashant Waghmare, deputy commissioner Madhav Jagtap (Zone 1), solid waste management head Sandeep Kadam, and airport authority officer Prashant Thombre were present during the inspection.

In recent days, authorities reported leopard sightings on the runway, an increase in bird activity, and growing traffic congestion around the terminal.

Mohol had earlier directed the commissioner, airport director Santosh Doke, Indian Air Force and airport authority officials, traffic deputy commissioner Himmat Jadhav, and members of the forest department to take immediate corrective action.

While officials found that garbage-prone spots flagged by the airport authority had been cleaned satisfactorily, concerns remained over surrounding private plots still littered with debris.

Commissioner Ram directed that if plot owners fail to act within seven days, PMC will clean the sites and recover the cost — including penalties — under provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The expense may be recovered through the owners’ property tax accounts.

“PMC has decided to mechanise waste collection centres in Hadapsar and surrounding areas to improve efficiency,” said Ram.

“A joint meeting with Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) will be held on July 21 to resolve long-pending issues of open dumping in Hadapsar’s industrial estate. A bio-mining process will be launched to ensure proper and sustainable cleanup,” he said.

Additionally, the airport and air force authorities have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and take full responsibility for the upkeep of roads and premises under their jurisdiction.

PMC also announced a special cleanliness drive for Wagholi’s vegetable market and surrounding zones. Awareness campaigns and strict enforcement will be carried out to discourage public littering, especially in areas such as Lohegaon, Kharadi, and Viman Nagar.

The civic body has warned private waste collection contractors not to refuse garbage collection over non-payment issues.

“No agency is allowed to reject waste. If any chronic garbage spots are found in their assigned areas, their contracts will be cancelled and alternate arrangements will be made,” said a civic official requesting anonymity.