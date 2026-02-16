PUNE: Pune police have initiated the process of registering two cross FIRs against workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress following clashes outside Congress Bhavan, police officers said on Saturday. Process to register cross FIRs against BJP, Cong workers underway: Pune police

The confrontation followed a protest staged by BJP workers over recent political remarks made by the state Congress chief. According to police, tensions escalated when some workers gathered near the Congress Bhavan and began raising slogans.

Speaking to the media, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “After the end of the protest, some workers reached Congress Bhavan and started raising slogans. Responding to this, some Congress workers also raised slogans. Attempts were made by those outside to scale the wall and gate and by those inside to come out of the premises. However, timely intervention by police helped to bring the situation under control.”

Sharma confirmed that a few workers from both sides were involved in stone pelting, which left three Congress workers, two BJP workers, two police constables, and two journalists injured. He also confirmed that police have received complaints from both the parties.

“The process to register two cross FIRs against BJP and Congress workers has been initiated. Adequate police personnel have been deployed at the site.The situation is currently calm and under control,” Sharma added.

Pune police is reviewing video footage and eyewitness accounts to fix individual accountability. Further investigation is underway.