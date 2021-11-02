Home / Cities / Pune News / Production rates for 43% of firms in Pune at pre-Covid levels: MCCIA
Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) survey, following the Covid-19 outbreak, reports production rates of 43 per cent of companies in Pune district have reached pre-Covid levels
Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) survey, following the Covid-19 outbreak, reports production rates of 43 per cent of companies in Pune district have reached pre-Covid levels.
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:23 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The festive season has augured well for firms in Pune district. A survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), following the Covid-19 outbreak, reported that production rates of 43 per cent of companies in Pune district have reached pre-Covid levels.

On an average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has increased from 88 per cent (of pre-Covid levels) in September this year, to 90 per cent in October 2021. The uptick in production levels means firms surveyed by MCCIA have reached the recovery peak of 85 per cent seen in February-March this year

“The festive season has augured well for the economy of Pune region. Our journey of recovery continues. For first time since April 2020, the recovery of industry and services, including formal and informal MSMEs crossed 90%,” said Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA

This is the 19th survey conducted by the MCCIA during Covid times. At least 150 organisations from Pune district participated in this survey.

On an average, surveyed companies said that the number of employees working increased from 87% (of pre-pandemic levels) in September 2021 to 91% (of pre-pandemic levels) in October 2021.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were pre-pandemic. As many as 43% of the companies said their production was already at, or above, pre-Covid levels; while 52% of the respondents said that they expect production levels to go back to pre-Covid levels in up to six months as compared to 41% of companies who felt the same in September 2021; 5% said it would take more than six months while 13% of the companies said the same in September 2021.

Organisations surveyed included micro, small, medium and large at a 15%, 21%, 24% and 40% respectivel distribution.

As many as 70% of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 11% from the services sector and the remaining 19% were involved in both manufacturing and services.

Prashant Girbane, director-general, MCCIA, said, “Almost half the companies have already reached or crossed pre-pandemic production levels and the other half expect to do the same by the end of this financial year. Finally the aggregate demand has picked up.”

