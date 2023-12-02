close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Prof R Srianand is new director of IUCAA

Prof R Srianand is new director of IUCAA

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Professor Raghunathan Srianand has been appointed as the director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune. He is a renowned Indian cosmologist and astrophysicist, known for his groundbreaking studies on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation. Srianand is a member of the International Astronomical Union and a fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. He was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology in 2008.

Pune: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

UGC on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of IUCAA in Pune. (HT)
UGC on Friday appointed professor Raghunathan Srianand as director of IUCAA in Pune. (HT)

Indian cosmologist and astrophysicist Srianand has been associated with IUCAA for several decades. His works include groundbreaking studies on redshift evolution and the cosmic microwave background radiation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to statement released by IUCAA Pune, Srianand is a member of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

In 2008, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the apex agency of the Government of India for scientific research, awarded Srianand the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out