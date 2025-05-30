Prolific at 24: Chinmay Moghe pens 10 books, builds his own publishing house

At an age when most college students are still weighing their career choices, 24-year-old Chinmay Moghe — known in literary circles as ‘Samar’ — has already written and published ten novels. In addition to being a prolific author, he now runs his own publishing house, Samar Publication, which has gained recognition in Marathi literary circles. Moghe’s writing journey began early. While many teenagers were spending their summer vacations unwinding, he was busy drafting his first historical novel, Maharajadhiraj, based on emperor Samudragupta (HT PHOTO)

Moghe’s writing journey began early. While many teenagers were spending their summer vacations unwinding, he was busy drafting his first historical novel, Maharajadhiraj, based on emperor Samudragupta.

“I began writing when I was 16. I always knew that I wanted to write,” says Moghe.

But his interest in literature had taken root long before that. In class 6, while living in Ratnagiri, his father gifted him a district library membership on his birthday — a gesture that sparked a lasting relationship with books. He recalls reading extensively, undistracted by smartphones or social media. “Reading became a habit, then an addiction,” he says. Among his early literary influences were Fakira by Anna Bhau Sathe and Garambicha Bapu by Na Pendse.

A key milestone in his writing career came with his second book, Mahakavya Shivpratap, a 600-page epic poem on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The preface was written by historian Babasaheb Purandare, then 99 years old. “Babasaheb not only wrote the foreword but also shared rare stories — including one about copper plate inscriptions from Karnataka that mention Shivaji Maharaj’s childhood,” says Moghe.

After gaining experience, Moghe launched his own publishing house in 2021. The first novel he self-published was Tathagat, a first-person account of Gautam Buddha’s life, using references from the Tripitaka, Vinaya Pitaka, and Sutta Pitaka.

His next novel, Urmila, which delves into the largely unexplored life of Laxman’s wife from the Ramayana, received notable commercial success. Over time, he has also experimented with genres like fantasy.

In Samudra Manthan, Moghe explores parallel universes and blends mythology with speculative fiction — a rare approach in contemporary Marathi literature.

One of his more popular titles with young readers is Radha, a story about a girl named Shravani who travels alone to Vrindavan and meets Radha. The novel touches on themes of love, self-discovery, and personal conflict. “Shravani asks Radha what love is. Radha tells her, ‘During my time, I found my path to love. Now it’s your turn, find your own path” he explains.

Radha sold over 12,000 copies in its first year, becoming his second bestseller. Its success among younger readers suggested a demand for contemporary, introspective storytelling in Marathi.

Moghe says he approaches historical and mythological subjects carefully. “I balance creative freedom with factual integrity. It’s important not to hurt anyone’s beliefs in a diverse country like ours,” he says. He also acknowledges that writers face constraints.

“There’s pressure. Unlike in English writing, there’s less freedom here,” he says.

Asked about what makes a publishing venture click, he says, “You need to understand the reader’s mind. In India, people are drawn to mythology and spiritual themes. If I suddenly switch to science fiction, it may not work. So, you have to be in tune with what readers are looking for.”

With more than 16,000 combined sales for Radha and Urmila, Samar challenges the common claim that Marathi literature lacks readers. “Young people are reading — they just want stories they can relate to,” he says.

His upcoming novel, Parvati, is already available for pre-booking. He is also working on Radha – Part 2, which explores Shravani’s life after marriage. “Readers keep asking what happens next,” he says.

Each time a new book is printed, Moghe rides to the press to pick up the first copy himself. “I smell the pages. For me, it’s like holding a newborn baby,” he says.