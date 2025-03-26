Property tax bill distribution hit by server snag 

The annual Property tax bill distribution exercise, which begins on April 1, has been delayed by a month since the PMC property tax department is caught up with outstanding tasks such as settling PT 3 applications and implementing amended tax rates. The added workload of 1.50 lakh PT form applications that have been pending for assessment has put a burden on department officials, forcing them to issue invoices after May 1. The bills are uploaded online first and later sent by post during the first week of April. (HT)

The PMC distributes 14.25 lakh bills across the city as part of its annual exercise, which starts on April 1. The property tax department server had developed a major snag recently, and due to server failure, critical property tax could not be updated, leading to a delay in uploading and printing of property tax bills.

Commenting on the development, deputy commissioner (Tax Collection Department) Madhav Jagtap said, “The delay of uploading details is due to constant breakdown of the server since the first week of March. We are trying to rectify the problems, and there is a heavy load on the current server which hampers the property tax bill data uploading work. However, we have sought more time from the government to distribute the bills, which will take place from May 1 onwards.”