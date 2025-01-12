Menu Explore
Proposal by school board to be verified: Bhosale

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Recently, the school board put the proposal before the PMC standing committee to approve ₹1.5 crore funds for purchasing tables for primary school students

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Saturday said that he will verify the proposal for purchasing tables submitted by the school board before approving it.

As per the PMC or any other government body, for any proposal, first, a tender is floated and it is given to the one who bids lower rates. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Recently, the school board put the proposal before the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee to approve 1.5 crore funds for purchasing tables for primary school students with various mathematical techniques.

As the proposal was moved before the PMC without floating tenders, the administration raised questions about it.

“We will verify the proposal and then take a call,” said Bhosale.

As per the PMC or any other government body, for any proposal, first, a tender is floated and it is given to the one who bids lower rates.

