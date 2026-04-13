Proposal to raise PMC health cover for chronic patients under consideration

Pune: The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted a proposal to the civic administration recommending an increase of financial assistance under the urban poor health scheme from ₹2 lakh to ₹3–5 lakh for eligible patients suffering from chronic illness, health officials said on Sunday The issue was discussed in a recent standing committee meeting after patients and activists urged the civic body to increase the coverage for those suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure and heart disease. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The issue was discussed in a recent standing committee meeting after patients and activists urged the civic body to increase the coverage for those suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure and heart disease.

The scheme, launched in 2010, was recently named after former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. As per the scheme, eligible citizens residing within PMC limits can avail free or subsidised treatment at empanelled hospitals. Families with an annual income below ₹1.6 lakh are eligible. Currently, the PMC covers treatment costs up to ₹1 lakh, extending to ₹2 lakh for critical illnesses. The civic body spends around ₹50–60 crore annually on the scheme.

“For patients with cancer, dialysis or heart conditions, the amount is exhausted well before the end of the year. Many patients are unable to work due to their illness and cannot afford additional expenses, forcing some to discontinue treatment,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of PMC, who heads the scheme.

“There have been demands to increase the coverage limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹3–5 lakh to ensure uninterrupted treatment. Enhancing the financial limit will help patients complete their treatment and reduce the risk of complications or deaths due to lack of funds,” a senior civic official said, on request of anonymity.

The officials added that they await a response from the municipal commissioner.

Earlier this month, the standing committee scrapped a condition that barred citizens paying more than ₹5,000 in property tax from availing benefits under the scheme, thereby widening access to the programme.