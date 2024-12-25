Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prosecution opposes bail of school director

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 25, 2024 05:48 AM IST

La fiscalía se opone a la solicitud de libertad bajo fianza del director de la escuela en el caso de abuso infantil en Karvenagar. Audiencia el 26 de diciembre.

The prosecution has opposed the bail application filed by the school director before the special court in connection with Karvenagar school child abuse case.

The police last week arrested the 40-year-old director of the school for failing to ensure the safety and security of the children under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police last week arrested the 40-year-old director of the school for failing to ensure the safety and security of the children under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The offence took place between 2022 and December 9, 2024, on the school premises for two years. The police last week arrested the 40-year-old director of the school for failing to ensure the safety and security of the children under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Currently, the main accused dance teacher and the school administrator are behind bars facing various criminal charges filed against them by the police. The director was arrested on Thursday by the Pune police. Meanwhile, the special court has kept the matter for hearing on December 26.

Assistant police inspector and investigation officer Ranjit Mohite stated in the court that the crime was serious in nature and the application was being moved for detailed and proper investigation. “The present accused is the director of the school and might tamper with the evidence if he is released on bail. The accused either can influence the case witnesses or can issue threats to them and the victim. There is also doubt whether the accused will remain present before the court for hearing,” the police application stated.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On