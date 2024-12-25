Prosecution opposes bail of school director

The prosecution has opposed the bail application filed by the school director before the special court in connection with Karvenagar school child abuse case. The police last week arrested the 40-year-old director of the school for failing to ensure the safety and security of the children under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The offence took place between 2022 and December 9, 2024, on the school premises for two years. The police last week arrested the 40-year-old director of the school for failing to ensure the safety and security of the children under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Currently, the main accused dance teacher and the school administrator are behind bars facing various criminal charges filed against them by the police. The director was arrested on Thursday by the Pune police. Meanwhile, the special court has kept the matter for hearing on December 26.

Assistant police inspector and investigation officer Ranjit Mohite stated in the court that the crime was serious in nature and the application was being moved for detailed and proper investigation. “The present accused is the director of the school and might tamper with the evidence if he is released on bail. The accused either can influence the case witnesses or can issue threats to them and the victim. There is also doubt whether the accused will remain present before the court for hearing,” the police application stated.