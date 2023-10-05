Prosecution seeks probe into role of Sassoon, Yerawada Jail doctors in prison inmate’s escape

Special public prosecutor (SPP) A S Hire has filed an appeal under sections 25 and 29 of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 before special judge (Khed division) A S Sayed, in which he has demanded an investigation into the alleged role of doctors from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and Yerawada Jail in the escape of jail inmate and suspected drug ring operator, Lalit Patil, 34, on the night of Monday. In his application, advocate Hire has requested the court to call for the entire- jail, medical (hospitalisation) and attendance records of Patil and his hospital admission card from the superintendent and medical officer of Yerawada Jail Pune; and the superintendent, treating medical officers and dean of SGH. Meanwhile, the next hearing has been scheduled on October 9. The accused Lalit Patil was harboured inside the jail ward of Sassoon Hospital. (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to advocate Hire’s application, “After attaining judicial custody, Lalit Patil, has suspiciously avoided investigation on vague medical grounds and managed to get himself admitted frequently to SGH apart from continuing to orchestrate his drug cartel.”

“The court has also issued notice to the concerned authorities however it can clearly be observed that they are hand-in-glove with Patil. The accused was harboured inside the jail ward of Sassoon Hospital by the concerned authorities, thereby allowing him to run the drug cartel. This is evident from the first information report (FIR) dated October 1. It is important to note that after registration of the offence, two accused – including one canteen boy of Sassoon Hospital – were caught red-handed along with the mephedrone worth ₹2.14 crores,” the application stated.

Advocate Hire told Hindustan Times, “Patil was arrested in the Chakan drug case and was lodged at Yerawada Central Jail. He was running a drug cartel with his associates from the premises of Sassoon Hospital while undergoing medical treatment at the hospital. On behalf of the state government, we have filed a petition before the special court at Khed and demanded action against all medical authorities who gave their certificates and helped in Patil’s nefarious activities including his escape.”

Hire has further requested the court to issue summons and call for all of Patil’s imprisonment and hospitalisation records. “It is necessary for the court to know the truth and facts of Lalit Patil’s activities,” he said.

