Protest on June 29 demanding Pune-Nashik rail project via Sangamner

The Sangamner and Sinnar local action committee headed by the Nashik division Graduate Constituency MLC, Satyajeet Tambe, has announced a rasta roko stir on June 29 to demand the proposed Pune-Nashik rail route via Sangamner and Narayangaon. The stir is being organised against the backdrop of the Railways’ decision to scrap the initially planned Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project via Sangamner, citing technical issues related to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope. (HT file)

The stir is being organised against the backdrop of the Railways’ decision to scrap the initially planned Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project via Sangamner, citing technical issues related to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT).

The railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, during his recent visit to Pune, had announced that the route would be via Shirdi and Ahilyanagar. The Railways have prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the new alignment.

Tambe said that the agitation has been planned to create pressure on the Railways to stick to the original route via Sangamner and Narayangaon.

“The local action committee would stage the rasta roko at Sinnar on June 29, preventing the movement of vehicles on the Pune-Nashik highway and at the Nashik-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. We want Railways to take note of the demands of the locals of Sinnar and Sangamner,” Tambe said.

The MLC argued that rail connectivity via Sangamner would propel economic development in places like Sangamner, Narayangaon, Manchar, etc.

Meanwhile, the Nashik district administration has requested the action committee to desist from blocking the highway and the expressway during their proposed stir.

“We have told them that their agitation should not cause inconvenience to the motorists using the highway and the expressway. Both these thoroughfares are extremely busy,” said the Nashik district collector, Ayush Prasad.