Ayushman Bhava campaign rolls out in Pune district

The public health department on Friday rolled out the “Ayushman Bhava” campaign with an aim to achieve comprehensive coverage of the health scheme across the district. The four-month-long campaign will reach out to every household and aims to cover the populace. Under the Ayushman Apke Dwar, families eligible for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be registered. Health cards will be issued to these families under the scheme, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign, part of the nationwide campaign, will be conducted from September 1 to December 31. On Friday, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh chaired a meeting with officials to chalk out plans to achieve the set targets. Ayushman Apke Dwar, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Mela, screening of school children and Ayushman Gram are some of the activities planned under the programme, said officials.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer, said, “Under the Ayushman Apke Dwar, families eligible for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be registered. Health cards will be issued to these families under the scheme. The second part of the campaign is Ayushman Sabha, under which awareness activities at the village level about health, hygiene and nutrition will be organised. Awareness activities regarding non-communicable diseases (NCD) screening services, sickle cell disease, immunisation, TB etc. will also be conducted in the district,” he said.

The third part of the campaign, Ayushman Mela (health camp), will be held on Saturdays and Sundays. The first week will cover screening for NCDs like diabetes, hypertension, cancers- oral, cervical and breast cancer. The screening for communicable diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy and other communicable diseases will be conducted in the second week. Screening for maternal and child health, nutrition and immunization will be conducted in the third week. Screening for eye disease and eye care services will be provided during the fourth week of the camp, said officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, “The health camps will be conducted at community healthcare centres (CHC) to make services available at the tehsil level, considering the shortage of specialist doctors. For further treatment, the patient will be referred to a medical college.”

Universal screening of all children (0-18 yrs) in a mission mode approach will be conducted under Ayushman Bhava in the district, said officials.

