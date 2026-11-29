The Pune divisional commissioner’s office will hold a public hearing on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Sunday to seek suggestions and opinions from citizens, organisations and other stakeholders. Members of the committee constituted to seek public opinion on the proposed UCC will be present at the divisional commissioner’s office during the hearings. (FILE) more

The hearing will be held at Jhumbar Hall. An online hearing facility will also be available at the respective district collectorates for citizens from the division’s five districts.

The hearings will be conducted district-wise. Satara’s session is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am, followed by Sangli from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. Solapur’s hearing will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm, Kolhapur’s from 3 pm to 4 pm, and Pune’s from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Members of the committee constituted to seek public opinion on the proposed UCC will be present at the divisional commissioner’s office during the hearings.

Divisional commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale has appealed to citizens and organisations to participate in the consultation and share their opinions with the committee.

Those wishing to submit their views online can do so through the Maharashtra government’s UCC portal www.ucc.maharashtra.gov.in. The portal allows citizens to submit responses on 37 identified points related to the proposed code.