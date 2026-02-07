Punctuality must become new id of MSRTC: Transport minister

Maharashtra transport minister and chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pratap Sarnaik, has directed the MSRTC administration to give top priority to punctuality while asserting that timely bus services have a direct link to increased revenue. Speaking at a revenue review meeting held on Friday, Sarnaik delivered a clear message to senior officials, including MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Madhav Kusekar and departmental heads, emphasising that operational discipline must be strengthened immediately. Speaking at a revenue review meeting held on Friday, Sarnaik delivered a clear message to senior officials, including MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Madhav Kusekar and departmental heads, emphasising that operational discipline must be strengthened immediately. (HT)

“Only when buses run on time will the wheels of revenue move faster,” Sarnaik stated firmly during the meeting. He underlined that MSRTC is the lifeline of the common people and that its affordability, safe travel standards, and various government concessions have steadily attracted passengers. However, he warned that this growth in ridership cannot be sustained without punctual service. “Keeping passengers waiting forces them to look for alternatives. If we fail to value their time, they will shift to private operators,” he cautioned.

Voicing concern over frequent complaints, Sarnaik pointed at recurring issues such as buses departing late, breaking down mid-route, or trips being abruptly cancelled. He noted that these operational lapses have led to dissatisfaction among commuters, not to mention adversely affected the corporation’s image. He instructed depot-level officers and staff to take greater responsibility and ensure that every scheduled trip departs at the designated time. Sarnaik stressed that accountability at the ground level is crucial to restoring public confidence.

Bringing out the connection between punctuality and financial performance, Sarnaik said, “Every bus that departs on time is a step toward higher revenue. Repeated delays cost us our rightful passengers.” He stressed that when services become unreliable, regular commuters gradually shift to private transport options, resulting in revenue leakage for the state-run corporation. He described this trend as a serious issue that requires urgent corrective action.

The minister also addressed the corporation’s rising operational costs, emphasising that revenue growth must be complemented by strict cost control measures. He called for fiscal discipline, planned maintenance at the local level, efficient use of resources, and improved administrative coordination. “Punctuality must become the new identity of MSRTC,” Sarnaik said, urging the administration to align its systems and staff towards this goal.

Concluding the meeting, Sarnaik reiterated that the future roadmap for MSRTC must focus on preserving passenger trust, ensuring time-bound services, and building a financially stable organisation. A reliable, punctual, and economically strong state transport (ST) service, he said, is essential not only for the corporation’s sustainability but also for serving the millions who depend on it daily.