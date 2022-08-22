Pune activists demand discontinuation of mobile immersion tanks
It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens’ homes
While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had introduced mobile immersion tanks during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival, civic activists are now demanding that these be discontinued, citing the spending of nearly Rs1.35 crore on them as ‘unnecessary’ and ‘a complete waste of money’. It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens’ homes.
Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC used to erect temporary tanks for the immersion of Ganesh idols at various ghats and other locations. That facility was enough and no one complained about it. There was no demand for mobile immersion tanks. However, the administration plans to continue an initiative that was introduced during the lockdown and spend Rs1.35 crore on it which is unnecessary.”
Mandar Kulkarni, who stays at Sinhagad road, said, “Last year, the tanks were dirty. Despite announcing the schedule, there were no mobile tanks in our area. It is better not to continue with them. Citizens know where fixed immersion tanks are. This is unnecessary spending.”
While Ramesh Shah from Mukund nagar said, “These mobile tanks are of no use. Many political workers use them for advertisements. Last year, political workers put up their banners on the tanks and also played loud music. Already, citizens are frustrated with the high noise levels during festivals. At least the administration should cut this practice.”
No more free street parking for residents; BMC to start pilot in four wards
Mumbai The civic body will implement paid on-street parking in four administrative wards in the city, which will allow citizens to park their vehicles in designated areas under close circuit camera television surveillance. As a pilot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked 34 roads in D ward in South Mumbai, including August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg in Nepeansea Road and Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner in Peddar Road.
MTDC guided tours to popularise Ganesh festival among tourists & non-Maharashtrians
In a bid to draw more tourists during the Ganesh festival and make it popular amongst non-Maharashtrians and foreigners, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation plans to conduct guided tours in Pune and Mumbai this year. The MTDC plans to carry out separate tours for national-level tour operators, influencers and the media to familiarise them with the festival in both Pune and Mumbai. Only those from other states can participate in these tours.
Ludhiana | Acquaintances, aide gangrape married woman
Two acquaintances along with their aide allegedly gangraped a 23-year-old married woman after taking her to an isolated place in Gill village. Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested them late on Sunday night. The accused were trying to leave the city to escape police. The accused are residents of New Janta Nagar, Gurpal Nagar and Chimni road. Two of the accused, who were acquaintances turned up there on a scooter.
Param Bir Singh case: CBI files plea for keeping trial in abeyance
Mumbai The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an application before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court to keep in abeyance the trial in ₹15 crore extortion case registered against former his close associate and builder Sanjay Punamiya, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke and businessman Sunil Jain. A chargesheet is filed against Gopale, Korke, Jain and Punamiya by the Crime Investigation Department in the case.
Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines
The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines. MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.
