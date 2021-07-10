Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune activists welcome SC’s decision on environment clearance for HCMTR project
People carried out a protest against the proposed HCMTR project near Chaturshingi Temple in Pune. (Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo)
People carried out a protest against the proposed HCMTR project near Chaturshingi Temple in Pune. (Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo)
pune news

Pune activists welcome SC’s decision on environment clearance for HCMTR project

The HCMTR is a 24 metre, six-lane fully elevated road having a length of 36 km with two exclusive lanes for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) one on each side
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:28 PM IST

The city activists welcomed Supreme Court’s decision which has instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take environmental clearance for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project.

Sarang Yadwadkar, original petitioner in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said, “NGT had asked PMC not to proceed with HCMTR work without environment clearance. The same decision was upheld by the apex court.”

The HCMTR is a 24 metre, six-lane fully elevated road having a length of 36 km with two exclusive lanes for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) one on each side. Additionally, 26 BRTS stations and 17 up ramps and 16 Downs ramps are proposed in the construction of HCMTR. Various grade roads and structures below the elevated HCMTR, as well as minor bridges, are also proposed in the project.

Yadwadkar said, “HCMTR would create a huge environmental impact on the city. The rapid environmental impact assessment that had been carried out by the project proponents was unscientific.”

Sujit Patwardhan of Parisar said, “The corporation has twisted the meaning of HCMTR by adding four lanes for private vehicles. The HCMTR should remain exclusive for mass transportation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.