Pune activists welcome SC’s decision on environment clearance for HCMTR project

The city activists welcomed Supreme Court’s decision which has instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take environmental clearance for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project.

Sarang Yadwadkar, original petitioner in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and said, “NGT had asked PMC not to proceed with HCMTR work without environment clearance. The same decision was upheld by the apex court.”

The HCMTR is a 24 metre, six-lane fully elevated road having a length of 36 km with two exclusive lanes for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) one on each side. Additionally, 26 BRTS stations and 17 up ramps and 16 Downs ramps are proposed in the construction of HCMTR. Various grade roads and structures below the elevated HCMTR, as well as minor bridges, are also proposed in the project.

Yadwadkar said, “HCMTR would create a huge environmental impact on the city. The rapid environmental impact assessment that had been carried out by the project proponents was unscientific.”

Sujit Patwardhan of Parisar said, “The corporation has twisted the meaning of HCMTR by adding four lanes for private vehicles. The HCMTR should remain exclusive for mass transportation.”