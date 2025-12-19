Pune adds over 1.83 lakh new drivers this year

PUNE: With over 42 lakh vehicles already registered with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the city is witnessing a sharp rise not only in vehicle ownership but also in the number of licensed drivers. Between January and November 2025, the Pune RTO issued 183,894 driving licences as compared to 139,606 licences issued during the corresponding period last year. This marks an increase of 44,288 new drivers, translating to a growth of over 32% year-on-year. Vehicles heading towards the suburbs get stuck in traffic jams every evening on this stretch of SV road in Bandra. (HT Photo)

According to Pune RTO official records, the total number of vehicles registered with the Pune RTO has reached 4,233,098. On an average, more than three lakh new vehicles are sold every year in the city. Alongside this surge, the demand for driving licences has also grown steadily, indicating increased participation in formal and regulated driving practices.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, highlighted the broader implications of the trend. “For maintaining traffic discipline in a fast-growing city like Pune, it is essential that drivers are properly trained and licensed. The rise in the number of driving licences is not just about numbers; it shows that citizens are giving importance to road safety, legal compliance, and responsible driving,” Bhosale said.

Administrative reforms and enforcement measures, too, have played a key role. “The licence application process has become more streamlined and transparent. At the same time, stricter enforcement by traffic police and penalties for violations have encouraged more people to obtain valid licences. Additionally, employment opportunities linked to vehicles—such as delivery services, app-based taxis, and logistics – have also contributed to the increase in licence issuance,” Bhosale said.

According to the Pune RTO, there is also a gradual shift in fuel preferences. Among the 42 lakh registered vehicles, the number of CNG and electric vehicles (EVs) has shown noticeable growth. Currently, Pune has 325,345 CNG vehicles and 141,678 electric vehicles, reflecting the increasing adoption of cleaner mobility options.

Manoj Rathi, an information technology (IT) professional and daily commuter, said, “Earlier, many people used to drive without proper licences. Now, with online appointments and faster processing, getting a licence has become easier. With stricter checks by traffic police, people also realise that following rules is necessary.”