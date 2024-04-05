Pune airport new terminal ops to start after BCAS permission

The Pune Airport Authority has sought permission from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) before starting passenger traffic from the new terminal building. The BCAS team will inspect the new terminal building soon and only if it is satisfied with the safety norms and obligations will passenger traffic be started. Since no ‘development’ permission has been received yet, neither the airlines nor customs and immigration systems have been shifted to the new terminal building. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport on March 10 through video conferencing. It was estimated that passenger traffic would start from the new terminal in the first week of April but that did not happen.

All necessary systems will be tested again after migration from the old terminal to new terminal. Passenger traffic will start only after that and the airport administration has said that passenger traffic will start from the new terminal before April 15.

“Permission has been sought from BCAS to start the new terminal building operations. Necessary matters will be fulfilled after permission is obtained and only then will passenger traffic start from the new terminal,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director.

Once ‘development’ permission is granted, traffic will start from the new terminal within a week. The administration has already given instructions to relocate the airlines’ offices. A letter has also been given to immigration and customs. The customs and immigration systems will be shifted in one day.

Airport authorities have arranged two low-floor buses and nine golf carts to transport passengers from the new terminal to Aero Mall. A few days ago, two nine-metre-long buses arrived at Pune Airport. The buses are being tested and will be used to transport passengers after the new terminal is opened.