Pune Airport runway expansion project to be implemented on fast-track basis

Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday directed that the Pune Airport runway expansion project be implemented on a fast-track basis. During a meeting with senior officials from multiple departments, Mohol also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to construct an alternative road in the Lohegaon area, as the existing Vishrantwadi–Lohegaon Road is expected to be affected by the airstrip extension work. (HT)

“Runway expansion at Pune Airport is an urgent need. While the Purandar Airport project is underway, we cannot wait to increase international connectivity from Pune. That is why we are expediting this project,” Mohol said after the meeting.

Mohol said that a proposal will be submitted to the ministry of defence seeking the required land. “The Airport Authority will manage operations in the Air Force area and in exchange, it will provide alternative land to the Air Force. The authority will also bear the cost of required infrastructure,” he added.

A key issue discussed was the impact of the airstrip extension on the existing Vishrantwadi–Lohegaon Road which runs alongside the airport. As the expansion will render this stretch unusable, the PMC has been tasked with building a new alternate road. This road will pass through Air Force land, and the PMC will bear the entire cost of its construction. Mohol emphasised the need for close coordination between the PMC and Air Force to execute the plan swiftly.

“Timely completion of preliminary procedures is essential. The state government will fast-track the land acquisition process, but local coordination and execution must also keep pace,” Mohol said.

The review meeting was attended by divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke, senior Indian Air Force officials, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, city engineer Prashant Waghmare, and road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar among others.

The runway expansion—recently cleared by the central government—is aimed at enabling more international flights and allowing larger aircraft to operate from Pune Airport. The project requires acquisition of both defence and private land. The expansion is expected to improve Pune’s air connectivity in the near term, even as work on the proposed Purandar greenfield airport continues.