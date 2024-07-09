Pune airport’s new terminal to be functional from July 14

The new terminal building at Pune airport will be operational from July 14, said civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol on Monday. Additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were required to commission at the new terminal building which was waiting to start its operation from the last several months. (HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport on March 10 this year through video conferencing. It was estimated that passenger traffic would start from the new terminal in the first week of April. Due to various hurdles and pending permissions required to start the operations it got delayed, said officials.

“After the operations begin at this new terminal building on July 14, flyers will get a big relief,” said Mohol.

Additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were required to commission at the new terminal building which was waiting to start its operation from the last several months. For this, Mohol met home minister Amit Shah and pursued the issue. Whereas CISF jawans have also been deployed now at the Pune airport after receiving immediate permission. After the further technical process started by Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials have decided to start operations.

Mohol said, “The CISF personnel are deployed at Pune airport’s new terminal building and the process of installing inland baggage system in the new terminal has also been completed. The technical process of this is going on fast and is being completed promptly.”

During the commissioning of the new terminal building, the first passenger of the new terminal will be given a boarding pass by the Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol.

The new terminal will be operational by issuing boarding passes to Air India passengers on July 14 at 1 pm.

Sudhir Mehta, former president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said, “This major upgrade will enhance air connectivity and give a significant boost to our economy.”