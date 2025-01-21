Pune airport’s old terminal building to be demolished, redeveloped: Mohol 

After the airline operations from the old terminal shifted to the new terminal at the Pune International Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will demolish the former structure for redevelopment. Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation made the announcement in the city on Tuesday. The remaining few operations at the old terminal building will also soon shift to the new terminal building. (HT PHOTO)

“Various works are currently going on at the Pune airport, the new terminal building was inaugurated last year and now almost all the airlines are operating from the new terminal building. The remaining few operations at the old terminal building will also soon shift to the new terminal building and then the old terminal building will be demolished, where it will be developed into a new one,” said Mohol.

As per the information given by the AAI Pune administration, the development plans of the old terminal building will involve the conversion of the existing arrival hall of the old terminal building into an extended departure hall connected to the new integrated terminal building (NITB) via a corridor. This strategic development aims to address growing passenger demands and optimize operational efficiency. The revamped area will feature 16 additional check-in counters, designed to streamline passenger processing and minimize wait times. Furthermore, a state-of-the-art security check area will be introduced, equipped with advanced Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and X-ray machines to enhance security measures and expedite the screening process.

“In addition to these improvements, the project will integrate the existing airport systems with those of the NITB, ensuring a seamless transition and operational cohesion across the terminal facilities. The expansion will also include the addition of retail shops, offering passengers a more comprehensive range of services and amenities during their journey. With a total area of 4,000 square meters being added, the development represents a significant investment of ₹25 crore,” said Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke.

“Currently around 15 arrivals and 15 departures of some airlines are still operating from the old terminal building and by next month these operations will also shift to the new terminal building. Once it is fully shifted then the process of demolition and development of old terminal building will start,” he added.