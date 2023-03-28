Pune Airport to have DigiYatra facility from Friday

Pune – HT Image

After a successful trial run, authorities at Lohegaon Airport in Pune will expand the DigiYatra initiative for all passengers even as the officials will continue to run it alongside the prevailing terminal entry and security clearance system. Through DigiYatra, passenger data automatically gets processed at various checkpoints. Since facial recognition is the sole connecting point, even at security check areas, the passenger data is automatically processed, reducing time.

As per the information given by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the security check-in process will be made smooth now with the Facial Recognition System (FRS) at the Pune airport starting from March 31.

The online platform will be used for DigiYatra and passengers can now easily do their check-in process briskly, said officials.

“The DigiYatra check-in process system through FRS will start from Friday, March 31 and at the same time, the regular security check-in process will also be in place. Passengers have to choose between both and complete their check-in formalities. Our staff at the airport will try that most passengers would prefer the DigiYatra checking so that their time is saved and smoothly board the flight,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

Pune is the fourth airport in the country to use the FRS system of DigiYatra for passengers’ security check-in process. Before Pune, this system was implemented at Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru last year. While going forward the facility will be extended to other airports as well like Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Kolkata.

“The process is simple for passengers to do the check-in with DigiYatra as one needs to first download the mobile application on their smartphone. By verifying their identity cards in this mobile application and travel documents then through the FRS technology, it will be checked at the airport. It will cut down the entire manual timing of the security check-in process,” Dhoke added.