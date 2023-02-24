Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune assembly by-polls: Candidates express confidence in victory

Pune assembly by-polls: Candidates express confidence in victory

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane said, “We are confident of winning the seat and the opposition party candidate will not even come close to the number of votes that we will get.”

PUNE On the last day of the assembly by-elections campaign on Friday, all party candidates expressed confidence in winning the seats in Kasba Peth and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The BJP has been successful in Kasba Peth for a number of years. Rasane said. (HT PHOTO)
The BJP has been successful in Kasba Peth for a number of years. Rasane said. (HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane said, “We are confident of winning the seat and the opposition party candidate will not even come close to the number of votes that we will get.”

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar attacked BJP and said, “Whenever BJP feels they are left behind in the race, they start speaking about Hindutva. The BJP has been successful in Kasba Peth for a number of years, and they even had a guardian minister from the district, but what have they accomplished for the people? Individuals are aware of how false these promises are...”

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, both BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Nana Kate expressed confidence in winning the seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out