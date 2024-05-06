Pune BJP leader receives extortion call

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Ganesh Bidkar on Sunday night received an extortion call demanding ₹25 lakh, said police. Bidkar had received a similar extortion call in March 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The political leader was in Lashkar area when he was received the call from an international number. The unknown caller threatened Bidkar to viral his video that could damage his political career if he fails to pay up ₹25 lakh. The former corporator rushed to a police station and registered a case.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bidkar had received a similar extortion call in March 2023.