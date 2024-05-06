 Pune BJP leader receives extortion call - Hindustan Times
Pune BJP leader receives extortion call

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The unknown caller threatened Ganesh Bidkar to viral his video that could damage his political career if he fails to pay up ₹25 lakh

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Ganesh Bidkar on Sunday night received an extortion call demanding 25 lakh, said police.

Bidkar had received a similar extortion call in March 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The political leader was in Lashkar area when he was received the call from an international number. The unknown caller threatened Bidkar to viral his video that could damage his political career if he fails to pay up 25 lakh. The former corporator rushed to a police station and registered a case.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bidkar had received a similar extortion call in March 2023.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune BJP leader receives extortion call
Follow Us On