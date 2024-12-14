Pune book festival to open with record-breaking feat, 600 stalls and literary extravaganza 

The Pune Book Festival, offering a diverse literary feast with 600 book stalls, cultural events, the Pune Children’s Film Festival, workshops for students, and a lit festival, will be inaugurated today at 5:30 PM by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book stalls will remain open from 10 AM to 10 PM, according to NBT trustee Rajesh Pande. (HT PHOTO)

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the festival will take place at Ferguson College Ground from December 14 to 22. The event features over 600 stalls showcasing books in Indian languages, the release of more than 80 books, literary sessions, cultural events, workshops for school students, and the Pune Children’s Film Festival. The book stalls will remain open from 10 AM to 10 PM, according to NBT trustee Rajesh Pande.

A special highlight this year is the Lit Festival, scheduled from December 20 to 22, featuring over 25 sessions on various topics with participation from more than 60 authors, poets, journalists, and thinkers. These sessions will be held at Ferguson College’s amphitheatre and will be free for the public.

Free activities for students

From December 14 to 22, daily workshops on storytelling, painting, dance, music, and Vedic mathematics will be conducted for school students in morning and afternoon sessions. These workshops are entirely free of cost. Additionally, the Pune Children’s Film Festival will take place from December 14 to 18, between 12 PM and 4 PM, providing children with free access to screenings.

Guinness world record

On the eve of the festival, a Guinness World Record was achieved by creating an artwork of Goddess Saraswati using books. The artwork, made with books from Neelkanth Publications and the National Book Trust, spanned over 1,000 square meters and met various criteria such as vibrant colours and the use of well-maintained books.

Neelam Gorhe praised the record-breaking feat, emphasizing the effort required for such achievements. She also highlighted the need for discussions on controlling children’s use of mobile phones and the dangers of misleading content. “Australia has banned mobile phones for children in schools, and India must also seriously consider measures to address this issue,” she said.

According to festival coordinator Bageshree Manthalkar, last year’s festival set four Guinness World Records, and this year aims to break five.

“The festival’s start with a world record in Saraswati Yantra artwork reflects Pune’s deep connection with books,” said Rajesh Pande.