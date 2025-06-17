Pune bridge collapse: NDRF calls off search ops

The police along with local trekker groups on Monday continued the search operation at the site where an iron bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River in Pune district, even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called off its efforts. According to the authorities, the iron structure collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot. (Agencies)

Four people died, and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old bridge over the river in Maval tehsil collapsed Sunday afternoon. “Since all missing persons have been accounted for as per directions of the district administration, the search operation has ended,” an NDRF official said.

According to the authorities, the iron structure collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot. More than 100 people were on the bridge, a popular spot for tourists and picnickers, when it collapsed around 3.30 pm in Kundamala, which received heavy rains in the last few days, giving the river a steady flow, officials said.

“While there is no possibility of anyone still being missing, as a precautionary step, we are continuing the search operation with the help of local rescue groups Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha and Shivdurg trekkers, just to see if anyone is trapped,” said senior inspector Pradip Rayannawar of Talegaon Dabhade Police Station.

He said five motorcycles fell into the river after the bridge collapsed, and the vehicle owners have been traced with most of them undergoing treatment at a hospital. The official claimed police personnel were deployed near the bridge on Sunday as well.

“Unfortunately, people coming to these areas don’t adhere to warnings and instructions by the police and locals and risk their lives,” he said. The district administration had on Sunday informed that 51 persons were rescued, and 18 of them sustained serious injuries and were admitted to three hospitals, while four died in the accident.

According to Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi, the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 people were on it, and most of them were busy taking selfies. “A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning signs and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area,” he said.