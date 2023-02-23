Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune bypolls: Admn seizes 10 lakh cash, 231 litres of liquor from Kasba

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2023 11:41 PM IST

The teams of police and other enforcement agencies deputed by the poll body in its drive intercepted 10,668 vehicles till Thursday

The surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check malpractices before the bypolls have seized close to 10.53 lakh cash and confiscated over 231 litres of liquor from Kasba Peth areas, according to the state poll body.

The surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check malpractices before the bypolls have seized close to 10.53 lakh cash (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The teams of police and other enforcement agencies deputed by the poll body in its drive intercepted 10,668 vehicles till Thursday. To cover the Kasba assembly constituency, ECI has deployed nine checkpoints and nine flying squads.

The bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies will be held on February 26 and counting of votes will be held on March 2, 2023.

