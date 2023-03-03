Pune bypolls:Kasba defeat may force BJP to change local leadership

On the back of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency bypoll, there is a strong possibility of changes in city office bearers, and party workers have already begun to speak about the same. On the back of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency bypoll, there is a strong possibility of changes in city office bearers (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Kasba Peth and Kothrud assembly constituencies are considered as safe BJP strongholds and have traditionally been ruled by the saffron party. It is assumed that whoever gets a ticket from these constituencies will win in the name of the party.

However, the Congress party’s victory in this by-election has changed the entire equation.

After the defeat, party members gradually began to speak out against the office bearers. Even expressing themselves on social media.

However, given the atmosphere within the party, many of them are speaking on condition of anonymity. If reports are to be believed, the majority of the workers have blamed the local leadership for the damaging defeat and have claimed they even misled the state leadership.

According to one of the senior BJP leaders in the city, “All of our new generation leaders are now solely focused on making a mark on social media. They are working with a digital marketing agency, which is fine for image building but keeps the leader away from the masses. The party worker must be present on the ground and physically meet the voters. When elections are round the corner, social media alone will not be enough to build the momentum.”

According to another leader, “After gaining power, our leaders have implemented the same culture as the Congress party. They only entertain contractors and do not meet with citizens or workers.”

While another supporter rued that many party leaders are often out of reach, and do not answer phone calls.

Reacting to a disheartening defeat, Hemant Rasane, the party’s losing candidate in Kasba Peth, said, “I’ve already stated and believe that no one is to be blamed for my defeat. Whatever the fault is, I take full responsibility for the same.”

Sandeep Khardekar, a BJP spokesperson, stated, “A win or loss is part of every election. Unfortunately, we were on losing ground in Kasba Peth, which is considered our solid foundation. However, the party would reflect on its defeat and identify the reasons for it. Our party workers will undoubtedly overcome our weaknesses and bounce back in the upcoming elections.”