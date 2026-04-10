Pune cab drivers to walk to Mumbai over app taxi irregularities

Amid growing disenchantment with Maharashtra’s app-based transport sector and cab drivers’ claims that companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating beyond the control of authorities, five cab drivers, as a mark of protest against government inaction, will embark on a ‘public awareness march’ from Pune to Mumbai on April 10 to draw the attention of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and urge immediate intervention to bring discipline and accountability to the transport sector. They have accused these platforms of charging passengers arbitrary fares, offering unfair compensation to drivers, and running illegal bike taxi services across the state without valid permissions. (HT FILE)

During the march – scheduled to begin at 10 am from the Regional Transport Office in Pune – the participating cab drivers will interact with citizens along the route to highlight the ground realities faced by both drivers and passengers, while demanding a clear policy framework and strict enforcement on the part of the state government.

About the agitation, Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Baghtoy Rikshawala Auto Union and Indian Gig Workers Front, said, “The situation has gone completely out of control. These app-based companies are functioning as if there is no law governing them. They are exploiting drivers with unfair earning models while simultaneously overcharging passengers through arbitrary pricing mechanisms. Despite several FIRs and repeated complaints, there has been no concrete action from the authorities. This sends a dangerous message that such violations can continue unchecked.”

“The government has made tall promises in the assembly but on the ground, there is no visible enforcement. Illegal bike taxis are running openly across Maharashtra without any valid permissions, which is not only unlawful but also poses serious safety risks. Through this ‘Jana Jagruti Wari’, we want to awaken the government and make it realise the urgency of the issue. We are not just protesting for drivers, but for the larger public interest. We demand a transparent policy, fair fare structures, protection of drivers’ rights, and strict action against companies that violate the law. If the government continues to remain passive, the situation will only worsen,” he said.

Cab drivers have alleged complete disorder in the state’s app-based transport sector. They have accused these platforms of charging passengers arbitrary fares, offering unfair compensation to drivers, and running illegal bike taxi services across the state without valid permissions. Despite repeated complaints and multiple FIRs, drivers claim that the government has failed to take decisive action, raising serious concerns over enforcement and regulatory oversight.