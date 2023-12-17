Pune candle unit fire: Death toll reaches 14, owner arrested post hospital discharge

The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad reached 14 after two women succumbed to their injuries, a civic official said on Sunday. A fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade on December 8 during which six people died on the spot and ten others suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted to Sassoon. (HT File)

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the ill-fated unit, after he was discharged from hospital. He too had sustained injuries in the blaze.

"Kamal Choure (35) died on Saturday. Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official said.

The fire took place in the afternoon on December 8 in a unit that specialised in making sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

While six persons had died on the same day, 10 others were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days.