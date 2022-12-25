Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune citizens burn garbage to keep warm, pollution up

Pune citizens burn garbage to keep warm, pollution up

pune news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:34 PM IST

The PMC has collected ₹ 31,920 in fines from 51 receipts in November and December. A penalty of ₹ 500 is issued if one is found burning garbage

As the temperature in the city drops a notch, garbage in various parts of the city is being burnt to keep warm. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

Errant garbage burning has engulfed the city. As the temperature in the city drops a notch, garbage in various parts of the city is being burnt to keep warm, causing a haze of smoke and smog.

Satish Jadhav, an autorickshaw driver from Kasba Peth said, “People are often seen burning garbage at Mutha river to keep themselves warm. This is also the area where the civic body segregates the garbage. A strong smell of plastic, garbage and smoke reaches atop the bridge where there is a rickshaw stand. The foul smell makes it impossible for us to wait in the area for business.

Dr Ketki Ghatge, assistant medical officer of health, PMC solid waste management department said, “Maximum complaints are from Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Sinhagad Road, Aundh, Baner and Yerawada.”

According to Leena Shah, resident of NIBM road, “The Samvidhan Chowk has constant garbage burning especially during early morning hours. I have complained several times, but there is no action.

However, this time the civic body has taken cognisance of this issue. PMC solid waste department head Asha Raut said, “Earlier we were unable to fine people responsible for burning garbage, however, we formed a separate unit for every ward to help catch those responsible. Residents also shared photos of those burning garbage and we caught them immediately.”

Since creating a separate unit, the PMC has collected 31,920 in fines from 51 receipts in November and December. A penalty of 500 is issued if one is found burning garbage, said Raut.

Sunday, December 25, 2022
