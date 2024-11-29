Pune city is grappling with an acute shortage of blood creating a challenging situation for hospitals and patients in need of urgent transfusions. This, amid the State Blood Transfusion Council’s (SBTC’s) decision to ban inter-state bulk transfer of blood and its components till January 31, 2025, officials said. Pune city faces blood shortage amid ban on inter-state

Since Diwali, there has been a drop in the number of blood donation camps further exacerbated by the recently concluded state assembly elections. So much so that the city faces an acute shortage of specific blood type units such as AB-positive and B-positive, and the overall current stock in blood banks will last only for the next two to three days.

Dr Nisha Teli, blood transfusion officer at Metro Blood Bank, Aundh, said that only one blood donation camp was held on November 9 and that currently, they have 26 blood bags which will last only for two to three days. “There is a shortage of blood of all blood groups and we are unable to get a blood donation camp. Over the last two weeks, we have started asking for in-house blood donation to maintain the balance. People should come forward and donate blood,” Dr Teli said.

Ram Bangad, founder of the NGO, Raktache Nate, agreed that the shortage of blood in hospitals and blood banks is due to hardly any blood donation camps having been held since Diwali. “Since Diwali, there has been a shortage of blood and a decline in blood donation camps. During the assembly polls, everyone including youngsters who contribute largely as blood donors, did not participate in the donation camps. We are hoping the situation will improve,” he said.

There are 373 blood banks registered with the SBTC out of which 57 (both public and private) blood banks are from Pune district. Officials said that hospitals and prominent blood banks like Metro Blood Bank, Sassoon Hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, and Sahyadri Hospital have reported a shortage of blood and people should come forward for blood donation. Blood is required for surgeries, trauma patients and thalassemia patients among others.

Dr Swapnil Lale, director, SBTC, on November 18 issued a circular announcing a ban on inter-state bulk transfer of blood and its components till January 31, 2025 or till the situation across Maharashtra improves, whichever is earlier. However, bulk transfer of blood and its components within the state will continue.

Dr Lale said, “Efforts should be made by all blood banks in the state to organise voluntary blood donation camps by contacting social and religious organisations and to increase in-house blood donation from regular blood donors. The camps should also be organised in housing societies to meet the shortage of blood.”