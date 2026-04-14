PUNE: The Pune city police have externed 10 habitual offenders from areas under zone 7 as part of an intensified crackdown on serial criminal activity, officials said on Monday. Pune city police extern 10 repeat offenders from zone 7

The externment orders were issued by deputy commissioner of police (zone 7) Somay Munde following detailed recommendations submitted by local police stations. Acting on the same, the police initiated preventive legal action against persons identified as persistent offenders. The externed persons have been barred from entering Pune city and district limits for a specified period under provisions of preventive policing laws.

Those externed include: Nilesh alias Nilya Baban Shinde, Swapnil alias Babu Ramesh Pawar, Sachin alias Pappu Suresh Shinde, Yogesh alias Yogi Prakash Shinde, Pravin alias Panya Ashok Pawar, Ajay alias Ajju Dattu Jadhav, Ganesh alias Ganya Tukaram Shinde, Sunil alias Sonya Maruti Pawar, Rahul alias Ranya Vilas Shinde, and Rohit alias Rohya Sanjay Pawar. The police have identified these individuals as repeat offenders with multiple cases registered against them. According to the police, the arrested accused are involved in various offences registered at Chandan Nagar, Lonikand and Wagholi police stations. Their criminal records reportedly include involvement in the illegal liquor trade, gambling, and other offences that disturb public order and cause nuisance in residential and semi-urban areas. Authorities said that such activities have been under close surveillance in recent months.

Zone 7, which includes rapidly growing localities such as Kharadi, Lohgaon, Yerawada and Wagholi has witnessed significant urban expansion and increased population density. In response, the police have stepped up preventive action and surveillance in order to maintain law and order, and curb rising instances of crime. More than 100 repeat offenders have been externed from zone 7 in the past few months as part of sustained enforcement measures. The police have also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and immediately inform authorities if any of the externed individuals are found within the city limits, stressing that public cooperation is essential for effective law enforcement.

DCP Munde said, “Strict preventive action is being taken against habitual offenders with the objective of ensuring peace and public safety, and maintaining law and order in the area. We are committed to ensuring that repeat offenders are not allowed to disturb civic life, and police action will continue against those involved in illegal activities as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and public order.”