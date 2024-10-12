Pune city records 18.2 mm rainfall on eve of Dussehra

Widespread moderate rains lash Pune city on the eve of Dussehra festival. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, Pune city recorded 18.2 mm rainfall within an hour between 7pm and 8 pm on Friday. A weather expert said that there was a sudden development of a thunderstorm cloud in the evening in the southern part of the city and it has moved northward causing significant rains in Pune city. (HT FILE)

After the monsoon indicated its withdrawal from Nandurbar district on October 6, there was expectation that the monsoon would soon withdraw from other areas of Maharashtra. However, the progress was halted with the formation of the latest weather system near Maharashtra coast. Moreover, the state is now experiencing widespread rainfall which is likely to continue for another two-three days, according to the weather department officials.

“A low-pressure system has developed in a well-marked, low-pressure belt and is lying over east central Arabian Sea and adjoining the Maharashtra coast. Under the influence of the system, the state is receiving light to isolated moderate category rainfall. IMD has issued a yellow alert for many areas in the state, including Pune district. For Pune, the yellow alert is given till October 13, and the district is likely to receive light to moderate category rainfall till October 15,” said SD Sanap, senior scientist, IMD, Pune.

The sudden rains left roadside vendors selling marigold flowers and apta leaf, scientifically named Bauhinia racemosa, for the Dussehra festival run for cover with their damaged goods. In some areas, traffic congestion was reported due to waterlogging, said officials.