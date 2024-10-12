Pune city to get Addl CP, DCP for better traffic management

Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that given the rise in number of vehicles in Pune, an additional commissioner-rank (Addl CP) officer has been assigned with an additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for supervising and managing road traffic in the city. Fadnavis either inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremony for various projects under the state home department at an event organised at Pune city police headquarters at Shivajinagar on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis either inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremony for various projects under the state home department at an event organised at Pune city police headquarters at Shivajinagar on Friday.

The completed or upcoming projects, worth more than ₹700 crore, included inauguration of seven new police stations, the launch of ‘CCTV Phase II,’ ground-breaking for a new building for Pune city commissionerate and a new building for Bund Garden police station.

Also, 50-acre land has been acquired by the government for the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

He also inaugurated the assistant commissioner of police office, Tulinj (Palghar district), and Bolinj police station under the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate through videoconferencing on the occasion.

Fadnavis said Pune is a rapidly expanding city, and with large-scale urbanisation comes with a host of challenges, including an increase in crime.

The inaugurated new police stations include Ambegaon, Nanded City, Baner, Kharadi, Wagholi, Kalepadal and Phursungi. Over 2,886 advanced CCTV cameras will be installed in the second phase. Fadnavis granted ₹193 crore and ₹23 crore for construction of new Police city police commissionerate and Bund Garden police station office renovation respectively.

“The new senior post appointments will help address traffic situation in the city. Recently, we have reached an agreement with Google in Pune to use artificial intelligence (AI) in adaptive traffic management system (ATMS) and CCTV camera facility that help in quantitative improvement in policing. Drone cameras will be used to streamline traffic in the city,” he said.

“Since 1960, no changes had been made regarding the framework determining the number of police and police establishments per citizen. After 63 years, in 2023, we undertook the task of creating a new framework and initiated the establishment of new police stations. As part of this, seven new police stations were inaugurated in Pune today,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said more than 40,000 police personnel were recruited during the time he headed the home department, and called it a “record”.