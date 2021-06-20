Pune city unlocks, virus offender count drops

Pune: The casual and careless approach towards Covid-appropriate behaviour continues among residents despite Pune district leading the state in virus cases during the two severe Covid waves.

In just a week’s time, over 21,038 offenders were penalised for not wearing mask or spitting on road and ₹one crore fine was collected as the city sees reopening of many services as part of the lockdown relaxations. However, this figure is less as compared to last week when over ₹four crore was collected from more than 75,000 Covid violators, and the city was under stricter lockdown.

As of June 16, Pune district reported that 0.887 million offenders have been penalised and ₹39.97 crore fine collected, of which between June 10 and June 16 June alone 21,000 people were penalised and ₹1.02 crore was collected. The fine collected the previous week (June 2 to June 9 June) was ₹four crore from 78,000 offenders.

Of the ₹39.97 lakh fine collected, more than ₹24.70 crore was by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune city police, as per the information given by the district information office.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said that despite a lower positivity rate in the city, the weekend lockdown was brought back to control people who were seen ignoring the social distancing protocol. Pawar had said, “The weekend lockdown might upset the young generation, but we have to take these measures to avoid the third wave.”

The drop in fine collection shows that the crackdown by the administration on Covid-norm violators has weakened even as unlock measures has seen reopening of essential and non-essential services in the district.