Pune civic body begins structural audit of statues for safety assessment

In the wake of the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg in August, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a structural audit of statues across the city. The inspection has revealed that some statues, particularly older ones, require repairs. Pune, often referred to as Maharashtra’s cultural capital, has 80 statues under PMC’s jurisdiction. In the first phase of inspections, 25 older statues were identified for detailed examination. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Yuvraj Deshmukh, chief engineer of PMC’s building construction department, said, “Advanced techniques like the ‘Ultrasonic Tomography Test (UST )’ will be employed to assess the internal strength of statues that appear stable externally. This technology will be crucial for statues that are 40 to 50 years old.

Ultrasonic tomography is a non-destructive imaging technique that uses shear waves to create 3D images of an object’s internal structure. The process involves connecting a piezoelectric transducer to a flaw detector and preparing the object by applying gel, water, or oil for proper coupling with the transducer. The transducer is then passed over the object, sending shear waves through it to map its internal structure without causing any damage. This method is highly effective for detecting flaws or weaknesses in various materials.

Pune, often referred to as Maharashtra’s cultural capital, has 80 statues under PMC’s jurisdiction. In the first phase of inspections, 25 older statues were identified for detailed examination. The municipality plans to use state-of-the-art equipment and has announced a tender process to ensure proper safety measures are implemented.

“The safety of these statues is paramount. While minor repairs are being made, advanced equipment will help us ensure long-term durability,” Deshmukh said.

Virendra Kelkar, executive engineer of building construction department, PMC, said, “We have done visual inspection of statues located in various parts of the city. Now, we will carry out a proper structural audit of status by appointing an agency. We will focus on full-length statues.”

PMC has not conducted any structural audits of public statues since their installation, raising concerns over their safety and maintenance.

Currently, statues are only cleaned and refurbished for anniversaries or significant events honouring the personalities they represent. Tenders are issued for painting and cleaning before these occasions, but no inspections or reviews are carried out for the rest of the year.

According to regulations, statues must not be installed on private property without approval from the state government committee. The plot designated for the statue should be on “non-controversial land,” and police clearance is mandatory following thorough checks. For installations on government land, permissions from relevant departments are required, ensuring that the statute does not obstruct traffic movement.